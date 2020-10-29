Advertisement

Colder for Thursday With Decreasing Clouds This Afternoon

Colder for Thursday
Colder for Thursday(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morning clouds and breezy conditions are expected this morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s. The clouds are expected to decrease through out the morning and leave us with mostly sunny skies as we head into this afternoon. It will be colder today with the afternoon high in the mid 40s. North wind will gust up to 30 mph in the morning and then decrease this afternoon.

Colder for Thursday
Colder for Thursday(1011 Weather)

Tonight will be mostly clear with low dropping down to around 30. Friday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer with the high in the mid 50s.

Saturday...Halloween, will be breezy and warmer with the high around 60 degrees. Northwest wind in the afternoon gusting up to 30 mph. Saturday evening will be in the mid 40s to lower 50s with the low eventually falling to around 30 early Sunday morning.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night as Day Light Saving Time will end.

Sunday will be cooler, but mainly sunny and dry. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s. Monday will be sunny and warmer with the high in the lower 60s. Tuesday...Election Day, will be warm and sunny with the high in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny, dry and warm with the afternoon high temperature around 70 both days.

Warmer and dry conditions next week
Warmer and dry conditions next week(1011 Weather)

Clearing skies and cold conditions expected Monday into Tuesday.