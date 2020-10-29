Advertisement

Investigators looking into string of car windows being smashed

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a string of car windows being smashed.

Investigators said in some of these reports, it’s suspected rocks were used to cause the damage.

LPD said it’s not clear if all these incidents are related, however, investigators believe because of the cases close proximity to each other, it’s being looked at as a possibility.

October 27:

  • 1600 block of Sumner Street, just off of S 17th Street: Four victims reported to police that their car windows broken between 6 to 10 p.m. LPD said one of the victims reported all three of his car window had been broken.
  • 1400 block of Peach Street, just off S 14th Street: Around 7:30 p.m. two victims reported their car windows broken. Another person reported their pumpkins smashed in the same area.

October 28:

  • 1500 block of S 21st Street, near Washington Street: Two victims reported their car windows broken between 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

October 29:

  • 1600 block of Euclid Avenue, near S 16th Street: Two victims reported their car windows broken between 5:30 p.m. and midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

