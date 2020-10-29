Advertisement

Kansas man arrested in Nebraska on child enticement charges

Bradley Burris, 24, was arrested in Wood River on two counts of enticement of a child by electronic communication device.
Bradley Burris, 24, was arrested in Wood River on two counts of enticement of a child by electronic communication device.
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kansas man remains in the Buffalo County Jail as of Thursday morning following an arrest earlier in the week.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers took 24-year-old Bradley Burris into custody on Tuesday in Wood River. He is facing two counts of enticement of a child by electronic communication device.

NSP investigators worked with the Fairbury Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to make the arrest.

The investigation began with a report to the Fairbury Police Department. During the course of the investigation, NSP, KBI, and several other agencies became involved. Investigators obtained search warrants for social media accounts connected to Burris, and discovered multiple sexually explicit videos involving a juvenile.

The Fairbury Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Republic County (KS) Sheriff’s Office, Cloud County (KS) Sheriff’s Office, Concordia (KS) Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and Nebraska State Patrol have assisted in this investigation.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

