Lakeview teacher inspired by her students

By Taryn Vanderford
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Imagine being a kindergartner during a pandemic. You might think a 5 year old would have lots of questions and perhaps be confused about the changes going on around them. But, this month’s recipient of the Golden Apple Award, is inspired by her students. This teacher admires their adaptability.

So we surprised Miss Hannah Johnson on Zoom. Amy Monroe is a kindergarten teacher with Miss Johnson at Lakeview Elementary in Lincoln. Mrs. Monroe nominated Johnson for the award.

Our October Golden Apple Award winner was shocked, emotional and very appreciative.

Monroe wrote a very long and inspiring nomination to 10/11 and Doane University, singing Johnson’s praises.

Monroe said she always respected Johnson as a teacher, but now that she has a daughter in her class, it just made sense to give her some recognition.

Johnson is respected at Lakeview Elementary for being a good teammate and for her work ethic. She puts in countless hours in her classroom, even on weekends, to make it a good year for her students.

“My daughter is just in love with Miss Johnson," Monroe said. “I see her everyday at school. I go home and that’s all I hear about at home at night is Miss Johnson. She is truly impacting Charlie in a way that’s going to lead her to success for the rest of her life. And that’s something that teachers strive to do. And Miss Johnson is really doing it with each of her students.”

Johnson said she started the school year worried about explaining COVID-19 to her students. But they quickly impressed her.

“I love teaching kindergarten because they are so real,” Johnson said. “They are doing what we ask them to do. They’ll question it, because they want to know. They ask why they have to wash their hands again, and they learn from it. They know that school was not like this before, but we’re able to start some new routines with them. We have that in our favor in kindergarten.”

The Golden Apple is a small token of our thanks for the special work teachers are doing. And we wish Miss Johnson many more years of teaching in the classroom.

“Thank you so much. I’m so grateful.”

