Lincoln Airport hopes to make drive-in movies permanent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - COVID-19 has everybody getting creative when it comes to family events and that includes the Lincoln Airport.

It hosted a few incredibly successful drive-in movie nights at an old airplane hanger and hopes come spring to make the set up a community staple.

“Hasn’t really been utilized,” said Rachel Barth with the Lincoln Airport Authority. “At one time it was a distribution center warehouse for Goodyear but nobody is really using it right now. I thought what a great way to take this old cool building and turn it into a movie theater.”

The events started with just staff but their reactions were so positive it opened up to the public.

Hosting a viewing party of the popular Halloween movie Hocus Pocus.

“The response was overwhelming from people just like please do more of these,” said Barth. “Or this is our first event that we’ve gone to since COVID really hit and we felt safe.”

The airport submitted a request with the city for a special permit to create a permanent movie-watching spot.

Right now, the area is zoned as industrial because of its previous uses.

“We’d be changing the use of its kind of a temporary thing, maybe a few nights a month,” said Barth.

The airport sold out of its 100 tickets in a matter of hours and it’s hoping more events will bring similar interest.

“People really enjoy it,” said Barth. “My hope is that we can continue to provide these for the public hopefully starting in the spring of next year.”

The previous events were limited to 100 cars in spaces due to COVID restrictions but the airport says if things are more stable come spring-time they could expand to a 200 car limit.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.