Advertisement

Lincoln Airport hopes to make drive-in movies permanent

It hosted a few incredibly successful drive-in movie nights at an old airplane hanger and hopes come spring to make the set up a community staple.
It hosted a few incredibly successful drive-in movie nights at an old airplane hanger and hopes come spring to make the set up a community staple.(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - COVID-19 has everybody getting creative when it comes to family events and that includes the Lincoln Airport.

It hosted a few incredibly successful drive-in movie nights at an old airplane hanger and hopes come spring to make the set up a community staple.

“Hasn’t really been utilized,” said Rachel Barth with the Lincoln Airport Authority. “At one time it was a distribution center warehouse for Goodyear but nobody is really using it right now. I thought what a great way to take this old cool building and turn it into a movie theater.”

The events started with just staff but their reactions were so positive it opened up to the public.

Hosting a viewing party of the popular Halloween movie Hocus Pocus.

“The response was overwhelming from people just like please do more of these,” said Barth. “Or this is our first event that we’ve gone to since COVID really hit and we felt safe.”

The airport submitted a request with the city for a special permit to create a permanent movie-watching spot.

Right now, the area is zoned as industrial because of its previous uses.

“We’d be changing the use of its kind of a temporary thing, maybe a few nights a month,” said Barth.

The airport sold out of its 100 tickets in a matter of hours and it’s hoping more events will bring similar interest.

“People really enjoy it,” said Barth. “My hope is that we can continue to provide these for the public hopefully starting in the spring of next year.”

The previous events were limited to 100 cars in spaces due to COVID restrictions but the airport says if things are more stable come spring-time they could expand to a 200 car limit.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln couple dedicates hundreds of hours to Halloween display

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lincoln couple dedicates hundreds of hours to Halloween display

News

Bars, restaurants impacted by Nebraska football cancellation

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Local restaurants and bars have been struggling for months due to the pandemic. Husker football could help ease some of those burdens, but with the home opener canceled it’s just another punch in the gut.

News

Lincoln couple dedicates hundreds of hours to Halloween display

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
For those celebrating Halloween outside this year, there’s one house in South Lincoln catching a lot of eyes. The homeowners told 10/11 NOW that they take weeks off of work to set it all up.

News

COVID-19 issues cancel Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
As of Wednesday morning, 12 people within the Badgers' program have tested positive.

Latest News

Sports

Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst talks about game cancellation

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Teeter-Tottering Temperatures...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Temperatures will slide up-and-down over the next several days...with no significant rain-or-snow chances.

News

Lincoln man recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma to help new patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
A Lincoln man donates plasma to help COVID patients after spending 41 days in the hospital fighting the disease.

News

Lincoln man recovers from COVID, donates plasma to help others recover

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

N Report Podcast: What a cancelled game means for the Huskers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to listen to this week's NReport Podcast.

News

Where to build the next prison: One small town says it’s "not a good fit”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Between aging buildings and the overcrowding emergency, the director of Nebraska’s Department of Corrections said the state needs another prison.