Lincoln couple dedicates hundreds of hours to Halloween display

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For those celebrating Halloween outside this year, there’s one house in South Lincoln catching a lot of eyes.

The homeowners told 10/11 NOW that they take weeks off of work to set it all up.

It’s called Grave Grabbers Screametery, and it started out about 10 years ago as a moving coffin.

“From there it just kind of grew, expanded into the yard, and got bigger and bigger,” said Todd Kalberg.

From PVC pipes to foam, everything in the display is handmade.

They even have hand-carved siding on their house, made specifically for their display.

This year’s display is completely different from years past, with mostly new props.

The theme this year is witches and the 11 foot one in their yard took over 100 hours to make.

Kalberg said all he had to do was look things up on YouTube and he got creative.

“As time went on and we starting adding little things, we figured out how much people enjoyed it. It’s just seeing the excitement on their face,” said Paige Buffington.

To keep things safe this year, they said they will mark six-foot distance spots on their sidewalk on Halloween.

As for the future, they said they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

“Until I fall off of something and hurt myself and become part of the display, we will probably keep doing it,” said Kalberg.

You can find the display at 6025 S. 41st Street.

