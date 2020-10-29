Advertisement

Lincoln Northeast senior creates paintings of Herrera’s badge for law enforcement

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Heartbroken was the word used by Caitlin Mace when she learned of the shooting of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera in August.

The Lincoln Northeast High School senior’s sorrow eventually turned to determination to ensure his legacy continued to live past his funeral.

Mace, who hails from a family of law enforcement, and inspires to become one herself, initially created a painting of Herrera’s LPD badge and gave to to the late investigator’s family.

Now Mace said she wants to give the same painting to every member of the Lincoln Police Department, and then the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office and eventually the Nebraska State Patrol.

She was recently given a $500 gift card by the Lincoln Police union to help her purchase supplies needed to complete the paintings.

Mace said she hoped the paintings would remind the men and women in blue that they are supported.

“You see police officers around all the time, and you know that you can go to them for help, but who can they go to for help? They don’t really have anyone to turn around and have their backs," Mace said. "This is my way of showing that if you ever need me, I will be there for anything that you need.”

