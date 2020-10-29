Advertisement

Lincoln teen racing for The Food Bank of Lincoln

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teen is giving back to the community using his passion of racing, something he’s done since he was a toddler.

The now 16-year-old Cade Richards, is racing for charity in just a few weeks and holding a food drive over the next few days to give back even more.

In just a few weeks, Richard will get into his car and race, not just for the win but for something bigger.

“With the hard times and the holiday we thought we could help a lot of families and get food on their tables,” Richards said.

He’s competing in a charity race in Las Vegas and his charity of choice is painted on the top of his car, The Food Bank of Lincoln.

“During the pandemic, a lot of families are struggling and it was important for him to find a cause everybody could benefit from,” Jessica Richards, Cade’s mom said.

If Richards wins the race in Vegas, $1,000 will go to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

“The plan is to have fun but it’d be even better to win that charity race and bring that money back here,” Matt Richards, Cade’s dad said.

But on top of that, Richards is holding food drives over the next three days, so regardless of a win, he’s helping Lincoln.

“It feels really good,” Richards said.

Thursday, they held the first food drive at Ramos Pizza South.

Friday, October 30, they’ll be at Speedway Motors from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at College View Auto Sales from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 31, they’ll be at Leach Camper Sales from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The race starts on November 10. Richards is competing against 24 other racers.

The race will be streamed for free online here.

