LPD: More than 300 grams of meth found inside car during arrest

Michael Muhle
Michael Muhle(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who had more than 300 grams of meth under the passenger seat of his car.

Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators with the LPD Narcotics Task Force saw 51-year-old Michael Muhle driving a silver BMW sedan. LPD said investigators knew he was wanted in an assault case from earlier this week, on October 26th.

LPD said Muhle also had a local warrant and was driving on a suspended license.

Investigators saw Muhle pull into an apartment complex off Randolph Street, between Capitol Avenue and S 21st Street.

LPD said officers contacted Muhle outside of his car and he was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, officers found a bag in Muhle’s possession that had 29.5 grams of meth. Officers also reported finding $4,000 in cash and when searching his car they found 314.6 grams of meth under the passenger seat. LPD said that quantity of meth has a total street value around $30,000.

Muhle was arrested for his warrants and is facing possession with intent to deliver charges, possession of money while violating drug law charges and driving during suspension charges.

