LPD: Suspects passed out in vehicle found with meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Meth was found during a traffic stop this week by the Lincoln Police Department, where officers say the occupants were passed out.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday a Public Service Officer with LPD came upon a red Jeep Compass stopped in traffic near 56th and A Streets, in east Lincoln.

LPD said the officer checked on the Jeep and saw all three occupants were passed out.

According to police, officers were called to the scene to help and woke the passengers up.

As the front seat passenger was removed, LPD said officers found 26 individually packaged bags of meth, a total weight of 8.1 grams. LPD estimates the meth that was found to have an $800 street value.

LPD said the driver was evaluated for impairment and was found not to be impaired. The front seat passenger was identified as Ray Gordon Jr. and was arrested.

Gordon is facing possession and intent to deliver charges.

