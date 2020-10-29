Advertisement

LSW advances to state, other highlights and scores

On Wednesday night, the Silver Hawks defeated Kearney to advance to the state tournament
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Scores courtesy: NSAA

Bellevue West def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 (3-0)

Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 (3-0)

Gering def. Scottsbluff, 27-25, 25-12, 26-24 (3-0)

Hastings def. Lexington, 25-18, 27-25, 25-23 (3-0)

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-15, 25-9, 25-22 (3-0)

Millard West def. Omaha Marian, 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20 (3-1)

Norris def. Beatrice, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 (3-0)

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. South Platte, 27-25, 25-18, 25-22 (3-0)

Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 (3-0)

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 (3-0)

Papillion-LaVista def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22 (3-0)

Waverly def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 (3-0)

York def. Aurora, 15-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 (3-1)

