Mayor releases draft climate action plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird released her draft Climate Action Plan.

Gaylor Baird said one of her top priorities after taking office in May 2019 was to commission a Climate Action Plan to evaluate local climate vulnerabilities and to develop recommended strategies to build our community’s resilience.

The Mayor said the draft plan continues “efforts to ensure a strong and resilient future made by Lincolnites who came before us. Community members in the distant and recent past have made smart, long-term choices and changes to make Lincoln a strong and thriving place to call home. Those include building water infrastructure in Ashland to support a growing city; the creation of Holmes Lake to prevent flooding and provide recreation space; and the Antelope Valley Project to prevent flooding and improve the core of the city.”

The year-long effort to develop the plan was led by Verdis Group Senior Associate Kim Morrow, who worked in collaboration with the Mayor’s Climate Resiliency Task Force, community stakeholders, and scientific experts. The draft plan includes three main directives:

Lincoln will reduce net greenhouse gas emissions 80 percent by 2050 (relative to 2011 levels).

Lincoln will be resilient to the climate hazards it will face.

Strategic climate directions and climate resilience will be integrated throughout City actions and ordinances.

Morrow said the multiple recommended strategies contained within the draft plan were developed with stakeholders from business, government, nonprofits, faith communities, the education sector, public health and emergency management professionals as well as immigrants, refugees, those with disabilities, and low-income residents. The draft plan includes eight action areas:

Transition to low-carbon energy.

Build a decarbonized and efficient transportation system.

Align economic development goals with climate realities to ensure a thriving economy.

Improve protections for and with Lincoln residents.

Build a resilient local food system.

Maximize natural climate solutions.

Reduce waste.

Engage residents in co-creating a climate smart future.

Gaylor Baird also announced that Miki Esposito has been hired as Senior Policy Advisor to the Mayor and head of the Resilient Lincoln Initiative. She will lead the next phase of community engagement, review, and feedback on the draft plan.

