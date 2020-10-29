No tricks, only treats to finish October...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a pretty cold stretch of weather over the last week to 10 days temperatures are expected to trend to more seasonal to above average levels over the next week with just one or two exceptions. More dry weather is expected as we head over the next week to 10 days as well.

For Thursday, sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected through the afternoon with north breeze at around 10 MPH with some gusts up to 20 to 25 MPH that could make it feel a bit cooler. Temperatures for eastern Nebraska will remain on the cooler side with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for central and western Nebraska as temperatures should reach the 50s to near 60° for those locations.

More sunshine with light north winds are on tap for Friday to finish the week. Temperatures again will take a small step forward with highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s across the state.

Halloween weekend looks dry, though there will be another cold front sweeping through the state that will give us some up and down temperatures for the weekend along with the potential for some breezy winds at times. Highs on Saturday will range from the low 50s in the west to the low 60s in the east. The cold front is then forecast to swing through the state during the day on Saturday and will bring cooler weather to the area on Sunday with highs falling into the 40s to low 50s.

Trick-or-treaters shouldn’t have any issues on Saturday as temperatures in the afternoon and evening should sit in the mid 50s to near 60° with sunny skies. Winds could be a bit breezy at times with northwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Much of next week will be headlined by a ridge of high pressure over the western and central sections of the state. This should lead to warming temperatures through much of next week as temperatures should climb up to around 70° by this time next week. Dry weather is expected over the course of the next 7 days with little to no precip expected across the state.

Election Day on Tuesday should hold no problems getting to the voting booth with highs in the upper 60s and sunny skies.

