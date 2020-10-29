Advertisement

Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Johnson County

(MGN online)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Johnson County man after locating multiple controlled substances at his residence in rural Johnson County.

Wednesday morning, October 28, investigators served a search warrant at the residence of 61944 724 Road in Johnson County, as part of an investigation in conjunction with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, investigators located 83 pounds of marijuana, .5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 11 grams of methamphetamine, and cash.

The resident, Kevin Golden, 50, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of money during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp. Golden was lodged in Johnson County Jail.

