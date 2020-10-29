Advertisement

State fire investigators ID 20-year-old killed in fire, determine cause

State fire investigators have determined a fatal fire in Gage County was accidental.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the State Fire Marshal Agency have determined that a recent fatal fire in Gage County was accidental, and have identified a 20-year-old killed in the fire.

On Saturday, October 24th, firefighters rushed to a home on South 162 Rd in Filley around midnight. Firefighters said at the time the home was fully engulfed. Three people were occupying the home at the time of the fire. Two of the residents were able to escape and were flown to CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital. The third person inside died at the scene.

Fire investigators recently concluded their investigation, determining the fire was accidental as a result of a propane leak within the house.

The State Fire Marshal said following an autopsy, the resident who died has been identified as 20-year-old Courtney Knepp, of Beatrice. Investigators believe she died from smoke inhalation.

Both 21-year-old Jayden Maguire and 20-year-old Tyler Reed are still receiving care at a Lincoln hospital and remain in critical condition.

