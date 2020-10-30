Advertisement

Bryan Health implements ‘surge plan’ as hospitalizations continue to rise

(ZUMA / MGN / KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health has entered phase one of its “surge plan” as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise.

According to a release, on Friday, Bryan Medical Center implemented phase one of its surge plan.

“After eclipsing predetermined metrics for three consecutive days, we are decreasing our elective surgeries requiring an overnight length of stay by ten percent for the week of November 2. This will continue to be monitored and evaluated on a daily basis to determine when phase one can be reversed or needs to be extended,” Bryan Health said in a release.

On Friday, Bryan Health is reporting 63 total COVID-19 patients. 10 of them are on ventilators.

14 of the COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Bryan Health reports they have a total of 543 patients currently in their facilities and have a total of 572 current staffed inpatient beds.

