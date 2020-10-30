Advertisement

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school Thursday night that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms.

Swinney said Lawrence would miss Clemson’s game Saturday against Boston College. The Tigers are scheduled to play No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Nov. 7.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

The junior from Georgia is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the top overall pick in next year’s NFL draft. He led the Tigers (6-0) to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football playoff championship game last season. Clemson’s loss to LSU in the title game was the first — and still only — game the Tigers have lost in Lawrence’s 32 career starts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPS Foundation creates Thank A Teacher platform

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The LPS Foundation is using a unique way to show gratitude for LPS educators.

News

Lincoln teen racing for The Food Bank of Lincoln

Updated: 26 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 6

National

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

National

Zeta tears across southeast

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
At least 6 are dead and more than 2 million are without power as Zeta pummels the Southeast.

Latest News

News

Polling places will have safety precautions for the presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jared Austin
Poll workers and voters will have specific safety requirements to follow on Election Day.

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police face rebuke from city, Wallace family

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Philadelphia police are facing rebuke from both City Hall and the family of Walter Wallace Jr. as the city reexamines the department’s response to a year of sometimes violent civil unrest.

National Politics

Pelosi, Trump administration trade blame over virus aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pelosi lobbed her latest public relations volley with a letter to Mnuchin that blames Republicans for the failed talks.

News

Polling places will have specific safety requirements for the presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

National Politics

Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.