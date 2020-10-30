Cold Front Arrives Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move through the area Saturday. Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend. Winds are going to be stronger Saturday versus Sunday.

The cold front is going to move through the northwestern half of Nebraska early to mid-morning. The front will move through the rest of the state late morning to early afternoon Saturday. High temperatures in parts of the panhandle and Northwest Nebraska look to be in the upper 40s to low 50s while parts of Southeast Nebraska should have highs in the low to mid 60s. This should be a dry frontal passage so no rain or snow this time around. It will be breezy with north-northwest winds in the afternoon at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. If you are going out to trick-or-treat Saturday evening, it will be cool and breezy with north-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. Sunday should be mostly sunny and not as breezy. Highs in Eastern and Central Nebraska look to be in the mid 40s to low 50s with upper 50s to low 60s likely in Western Nebraska.

Cold front will move through the area Saturday. (KOLN)

Much of the area will be cooler for the second half of the weekend. (KOLN)

With an upper level ridge moving into the region next week, it looks to be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures well above average for early November. High temperatures could be in the 70s Tuesday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.