Advertisement

Cold Front Arrives Saturday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move through the area Saturday. Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend. Winds are going to be stronger Saturday versus Sunday.

The cold front is going to move through the northwestern half of Nebraska early to mid-morning. The front will move through the rest of the state late morning to early afternoon Saturday. High temperatures in parts of the panhandle and Northwest Nebraska look to be in the upper 40s to low 50s while parts of Southeast Nebraska should have highs in the low to mid 60s. This should be a dry frontal passage so no rain or snow this time around. It will be breezy with north-northwest winds in the afternoon at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. If you are going out to trick-or-treat Saturday evening, it will be cool and breezy with north-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. Sunday should be mostly sunny and not as breezy. Highs in Eastern and Central Nebraska look to be in the mid 40s to low 50s with upper 50s to low 60s likely in Western Nebraska.

Cold front will move through the area Saturday.
Cold front will move through the area Saturday.(KOLN)
Much of the area will be cooler for the second half of the weekend.
Much of the area will be cooler for the second half of the weekend.(KOLN)

With an upper level ridge moving into the region next week, it looks to be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures well above average for early November. High temperatures could be in the 70s Tuesday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures For Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly sunny skies for Friday and it will be warmer this afternoon.

Forecast

No tricks, only treats to finish October...

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Temperatures trend warmer into the weekend and next week with dry weather expected.

Forecast

Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
Temperatures trending up for the weekend and next week.

Forecast

Brad's Thursday Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
Dry weather expected over the next week with more seasonal to above average temperatures.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Sunny and Colder Thursday Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mostly cloudy skies this morning will decrease as we head toward afternoon. It will be colder and breezy.

Forecast

Teeter-Tottering Temperatures...

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Temperatures will slide up-and-down over the next several days...with no significant rain-or-snow chances.

Forecast

Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
A roller coaster ride of temperatures expected the rest of this week.

Forecast

Warmer This Afternoon With Increasing Clouds

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Not as cold this afternoon with increasing clouds.

Forecast

Warmer Wednesday With Increasing Afternoon Clouds

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:29 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mostly Sunny this morning and chilly. Increasing clouds this afternoon and warmer.

Forecast

A Warming Trend As The Week Wears On...

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Temperatures will moderate a bit for Wednesday...fall back a bit for Thursday...then rebound nicely for Friday and Saturday. A small chance for a mix of moisture Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning looks like the only chance for precipitation over the next several days.