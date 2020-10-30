Advertisement

Downtown bike and scooter vendors to offer free rides Nov. 3

Several electric scooters from both Bird and Spin bikes are parked in front of the Grand Manse at 10th and O street.
Several electric scooters from both Bird and Spin bikes are parked in front of the Grand Manse at 10th and O street.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Nov. 3, downtown scooter and bike share vendors will provide free rides for a limited time. The offers end at 8 p.m. Transportation options include:

The BikeLNK program will offer up to one hour of free riding. Use the promo code 110320 to activate the BikeLNK offer.

ScooterLNK partner Spin will offer $10 worth of free riding. Use promo code SPINTOVOTE to activate the Spin offer.

ScooterLNK partner Bird will offer up to 30 minutes of free riding. Visit Rolltothepolls.com and use promo code VOTE2020 to activate the Bird offer.

For more information on scooter and bike sharing in Lincoln, contact Roberto Partida, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at 402-440-7239 or rpartida@lincoln.ne.gov or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: scooters).

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Sports Overtime: H.S. Football Playoffs (Oct. 30)

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Highlights and scores from Week 10 of the high school football season (Oct. 30).

Forecast

Cold Front Arrives Saturday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Rector
A cold front will move through the area Saturday. Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend. Winds are going to be stronger Saturday versus Sunday.

News

UNL professor looks at the racial disparities in health care

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Taryn Vanderford and Courtesy: UNL Office of Communication
Experts say disparities in health care are contributing to the medical racism problem. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor says this kind of racism has been around for centuries.

News

Nebraska Club announces closure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Nebraska Club announced that it’s closing its doors for good at the end of the year.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Risk dial remains at High Risk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday.

News

CDC recommendations for safer trick-or-treating

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
This Halloween requires unique safety tips during the pandemic.

News

Nebraska sees record number of cases, hospitalizations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska saw a record number of cases of the coronavirus confirmed for one day, as well as a record number of people hospitalized with the virus, according to state health department numbers.

News

LPD: 2 teens admit to slashing tires in south Lincoln

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recently charged two teens they believe slashed a number of tires in South Lincoln.

News

Bryan Health implements ‘surge plan’ as hospitalizations continue to rise

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Bryan Health has entered phase one of its “surge plan” as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise.

News

LPD: Man urinates on StarTran bus, spits on driver and makes racial slurs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
LPD arrested a man they say urinated on a StarTran bus and then spit, as well as made racial slurs towards the bus driver.