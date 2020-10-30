Downtown bike and scooter vendors to offer free rides Nov. 3

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Nov. 3, downtown scooter and bike share vendors will provide free rides for a limited time. The offers end at 8 p.m. Transportation options include:

The BikeLNK program will offer up to one hour of free riding. Use the promo code 110320 to activate the BikeLNK offer.

ScooterLNK partner Spin will offer $10 worth of free riding. Use promo code SPINTOVOTE to activate the Spin offer.

ScooterLNK partner Bird will offer up to 30 minutes of free riding. Visit Rolltothepolls.com and use promo code VOTE2020 to activate the Bird offer.

For more information on scooter and bike sharing in Lincoln, contact Roberto Partida, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at 402-440-7239 or rpartida@lincoln.ne.gov or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: scooters).

