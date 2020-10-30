Gunshots hit side of woman’s home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a 47-year-old woman said several shots were fired into her home on Thursday night.

LPD said around 10 p.m., officers were sent to 32nd and Dudley streets on reports of shots fired.

The victim said several bullets came through the walls of her home.

Officers searched the area and found several shell casings, and witnesses said they saw two males running away from the area after the shots.

Four bullet holes were found in the home and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.