Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.

Spring Awakening

Capitol City Theater Company is proud to announce their latest production, Spring Awakening, the winner of eight Tony Awards. Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

Tues-Fri 7:30 p.m.; Check website for ticket prices

More info: HERE

Hall-oween

Are you ready for some fun Halloween festivities? There will be on-site activities at Morrill Hall! You can trick or treat at the museum’s Discovery Gift Shop, wear your costumes to the museum and participate in their virtual costume contest, and partake in the pumpkin scavenger hunt.

Wed-Sat 9:30 to 4:30 p.m.; $5 family member/$7 non-family member

More info: HERE

Faculty Jazz Ensemble Performance: Back To Basics: Music From The Jazz Canon

Comprised of some of the nation’s finest performers and educators, the University of Nebraska- Lincoln Faculty Jazz Ensemble is ready to perform Back to Basics: Music from the Jazz Canon. This will be an evening of traditional mainstream jazz, with original arrangements from composers such as files Davis, Thelonius Monk, Richard Rodgers and Wayne Shorter.

Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Butterfly Bakery Halloween Party

Be a part of their socially-distanced parking lot party on Halloween! There will be contact less trick or treating for kids and pets, cookie decorating (at the event or pre-packaged kits to take home, depending on COVID risk dial), a costume contest and photographer for kids and pets. Don’t forget to sample some treats and stock up on holiday goodies.

Saturday 12-4 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Good Life Halfsy

It is more than a half marathon. It’s a fun-filled weekend celebrating Nebraska and its people, landmarks, icons and culture. Cheer on these athletes as they run through the streets of Lincoln. This event is citywide and starts at Seacrest Field and finishes in The Railyard.

Sunday, wheelchair athletes start 7:55 a.m. and runners start 8 a.m.; Free for spectators

More info: HERE

