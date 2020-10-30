Advertisement

Latest search for missing Nebraska girl unsuccessful

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Another search this week for an 8-year-old girl who was swept away on the Platte River this summer was unsuccessful but authorities vow to continue the effort.

Taries Price disappeared June 11 while playing with cousins on the river at Schramm Park in Gretna.

Since then, Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies have been on the river 32 times and officers with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission have searched 44 times.

Her body has not been found.

Nighthawk Search and Rescue of Kearney, organized another search Tuesday and Wednesday but were unsuccessful, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Taries' mother, Latressa Price, said her daughter and two cousins were playing on a sandbar in the river when they disappeared.

The two cousins were rescued by someone in a canoe but Taries was last seen seen about a half-mile to three-quarters of a mile downstream from Schramm Park.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Svoboda said as long as weather allows, the search will continue on a rotational basis between the Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Game and Parks.

Marcus Ditchman, of Nighthawk Search and Rescue, said he also plans to return to the search.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zipline Brewing Co. to release hard seltzer line

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Zipline Hard Seltzer will be the second low-calorie option added to the Zipline portfolio this year.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Streets to temporarily close for half-marathon Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
About 3,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race.

Latest News

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part 1)

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part 2)

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Shawver
Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau

News

NPPD crews heading to Oklahoma City to provide mutual aid assistance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Melanie Standiford
Neighbors helping neighbors

News

LPS Foundation Thank a Teacher Campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago
LPS Foundation Thank a Teacher Campaign