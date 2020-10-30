Latest search for missing Nebraska girl unsuccessful

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Another search this week for an 8-year-old girl who was swept away on the Platte River this summer was unsuccessful but authorities vow to continue the effort.

Taries Price disappeared June 11 while playing with cousins on the river at Schramm Park in Gretna.

Since then, Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies have been on the river 32 times and officers with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission have searched 44 times.

Her body has not been found.

Nighthawk Search and Rescue of Kearney, organized another search Tuesday and Wednesday but were unsuccessful, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Taries' mother, Latressa Price, said her daughter and two cousins were playing on a sandbar in the river when they disappeared.

The two cousins were rescued by someone in a canoe but Taries was last seen seen about a half-mile to three-quarters of a mile downstream from Schramm Park.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Svoboda said as long as weather allows, the search will continue on a rotational basis between the Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Game and Parks.

Marcus Ditchman, of Nighthawk Search and Rescue, said he also plans to return to the search.

