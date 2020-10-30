Lincoln Southeast embraces bye week, ready for Class A playoffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southeast hasn’t played a football game since October 9th. When the Knights return to the field, they’ll be competing in the Class A playoffs.

LSE, the #4 seed, hosts 13th-ranked Columbus at Seacrest Field on Friday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Ryan Gottula’s team compiled a 7-0 record during the regular season. The Knights won a district and city championship while emerging as one of the top teams in the area.

Lincoln Southeast’s extended break is due to a canceled game, which was followed by a first-round bye in the playoffs. LSE’s week eight match-up with Gretna was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

