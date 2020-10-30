Advertisement

LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 83 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 9,413.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 45.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk (Orange).

Health officials warned that the COVID-19 Risk Dial is on the verge of going into the Severe Risk (Red) Category.

In October, 21 individuals have died from COVID-19. That is 46% of COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County

