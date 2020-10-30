LPD: 2 teens admit to slashing tires in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recently charged two teens they believe slashed a number of tires in south Lincoln.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to a home on Euclid Avenue, near S 19th Street in South Lincoln, for a report of a vandalism.

A man told responding officers that he saw three juveniles hunched down, near his car and when he walked out of his home, all three ran away.

LPD said the man noticed that two of his tires had been slashed.

According to police, officers were both dispatched and located nine more reports of slashed tires in the area.

Officers said that witnesses indicated they knew the juveniles responsible and that they lived in the area, then pointed officers to their home.

LPD said officers spoke with a parent, as well as with a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy who matched the descriptions given by witnesses.

LPD said the teens admitted to walking in areas of 17th and South Streets to 17th and C Streets slashing tires along the way.

Both teens were referred to juvenile court for 10 counts of criminal mischief and left with their parent.

Police estimate the total damage at this point to be roughly $1,850.

LPD is continuing this investigation in order to determine if these vandalisms are related to similar ones in the area in the past week.

