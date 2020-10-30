Advertisement

LPD: 2 teens admit to slashing tires in south Lincoln

LPD recently charged two teens they believe slashed a number of tires.
LPD recently charged two teens they believe slashed a number of tires.(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recently charged two teens they believe slashed a number of tires in south Lincoln.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to a home on Euclid Avenue, near S 19th Street in South Lincoln, for a report of a vandalism.

A man told responding officers that he saw three juveniles hunched down, near his car and when he walked out of his home, all three ran away.

Related: Investigators looking into string of car windows being smashed

LPD said the man noticed that two of his tires had been slashed.

According to police, officers were both dispatched and located nine more reports of slashed tires in the area.

Officers said that witnesses indicated they knew the juveniles responsible and that they lived in the area, then pointed officers to their home.

LPD said officers spoke with a parent, as well as with a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy who matched the descriptions given by witnesses.

LPD said the teens admitted to walking in areas of 17th and South Streets to 17th and C Streets slashing tires along the way.

Both teens were referred to juvenile court for 10 counts of criminal mischief and left with their parent.

Police estimate the total damage at this point to be roughly $1,850.

LPD is continuing this investigation in order to determine if these vandalisms are related to similar ones in the area in the past week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska sees record number of cases, hospitalizations

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska saw a record number of cases of the coronavirus confirmed for one day, as well as a record number of people hospitalized with the virus, according to state health department numbers.

News

Bryan Health implements ‘surge plan’ as hospitalizations continue to rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Bryan Health has entered phase one of its “surge plan” as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise.

News

LPD: Man urinates on StarTran bus, spits on driver and makes racial slurs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
LPD arrested a man they say urinated on a StarTran bus and then spit, as well as made racial slurs towards the bus driver.

News

Man arrested for breaking out windshields

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old man who reportedly busted out windshields on multiple vehicles.

Latest News

News

Gunshots hit side of woman’s home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating after a 47-year-old woman said several shots were fired into her home on Thursday night.

News

Latest search for missing Nebraska girl unsuccessful

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Another search this week for an 8-year-old girl who was swept away on the Platte River this summer was unsuccessful but authorities vow to continue the effort.

News

Zipline Brewing Co. to release hard seltzer line

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Zipline Hard Seltzer will be the second low-calorie option added to the Zipline portfolio this year.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Streets to temporarily close for half-marathon Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
About 3,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race.