Advertisement

LPD: Man urinates on StarTran bus, spits on driver and makes racial slurs

Klayton Eammelli
Klayton Eammelli(Lincoln Police Department)
By Laura Halm
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say urinated on a StarTran bus and then spit, as well as made racial slurs towards the bus driver.

Saturday around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the StarTran bus office because of an incident that happened on a bus earlier that day.

A StarTran employee told police while she was driving a city bus, a man boarded it around 2 p.m. and after driving her entire route, she noticed the man was still on the bus.

LPD said the driver reported that she told the man he was not allowed to ride the bus without a destination and the man indicated he accidentally got on the wrong bus. According to police, he told the driver that he needed to be returned to where he got on.

The driver explained to police that she told the man he could stay on the bus but it was her stop to take a break.

According to police, while the driver was off the bus the man urinated inside the bus without her knowledge.

LPD said when the driver started her route again, she heard the man making racially charged statements in the back of the bus. The driver told police she stopped the bus and told the man to stop speaking in that manner or get off the bus. LPD said the man quit speaking for that time.

While the bus approached the Gold’s building bus stop, the man started exiting but LPD said he directed racial epithets towards the bus driver and spit on her a number of times, then lunged toward her.

LPD said the bus driver feared for her life and safety, but was able to chase the man off the bus.

Officers reviewed video surveillance from inside the StarTran bus, which included audio, that was consistent with the bus driver’s account.

Klayton Eammelli, 65, was identified as the man involved in this incident. On Friday, around 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Eammelli at the People’s City Mission.

He’s facing spit or expectorate upon another person charges, urinating in public charges, as well as hate intimation offense charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska sees record number of cases, hospitalizations

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska saw a record number of cases of the coronavirus confirmed for one day, as well as a record number of people hospitalized with the virus, according to state health department numbers.

News

LPD: 2 teens admit to slashing tires in south Lincoln

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recently charged two teens they believe slashed a number of tires in South Lincoln.

News

Bryan Health implements ‘surge plan’ as hospitalizations continue to rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Bryan Health has entered phase one of its “surge plan” as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise.

News

Man arrested for breaking out windshields

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old man who reportedly busted out windshields on multiple vehicles.

Latest News

News

Gunshots hit side of woman’s home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating after a 47-year-old woman said several shots were fired into her home on Thursday night.

News

Latest search for missing Nebraska girl unsuccessful

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Another search this week for an 8-year-old girl who was swept away on the Platte River this summer was unsuccessful but authorities vow to continue the effort.

News

Zipline Brewing Co. to release hard seltzer line

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Zipline Hard Seltzer will be the second low-calorie option added to the Zipline portfolio this year.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Streets to temporarily close for half-marathon Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
About 3,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race.