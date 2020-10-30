LPD: Man urinates on StarTran bus, spits on driver and makes racial slurs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say urinated on a StarTran bus and then spit, as well as made racial slurs towards the bus driver.

Saturday around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the StarTran bus office because of an incident that happened on a bus earlier that day.

A StarTran employee told police while she was driving a city bus, a man boarded it around 2 p.m. and after driving her entire route, she noticed the man was still on the bus.

LPD said the driver reported that she told the man he was not allowed to ride the bus without a destination and the man indicated he accidentally got on the wrong bus. According to police, he told the driver that he needed to be returned to where he got on.

The driver explained to police that she told the man he could stay on the bus but it was her stop to take a break.

According to police, while the driver was off the bus the man urinated inside the bus without her knowledge.

LPD said when the driver started her route again, she heard the man making racially charged statements in the back of the bus. The driver told police she stopped the bus and told the man to stop speaking in that manner or get off the bus. LPD said the man quit speaking for that time.

While the bus approached the Gold’s building bus stop, the man started exiting but LPD said he directed racial epithets towards the bus driver and spit on her a number of times, then lunged toward her.

LPD said the bus driver feared for her life and safety, but was able to chase the man off the bus.

Officers reviewed video surveillance from inside the StarTran bus, which included audio, that was consistent with the bus driver’s account.

Klayton Eammelli, 65, was identified as the man involved in this incident. On Friday, around 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Eammelli at the People’s City Mission.

He’s facing spit or expectorate upon another person charges, urinating in public charges, as well as hate intimation offense charges.

