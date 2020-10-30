Advertisement

LPS Foundation creates Thank A Teacher platform

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools released new numbers for COVID-19 in the school system. There are 68 new cases between students and staff with 143 staff members self-isolating.

The LPS Foundation is using a unique way to show gratitude for LPS educators.

Whether it’s cleaning before and after every class or adjusting to online and in-person learning, the message is clear about educators.

“Our teachers are heroes,” said Wendy Van DeLaCastro, President of Lincoln Public Schools Foundation.

The Lincoln Public Schools Foundation just launched a “Thank a Teacher” online gallery.

“(To) Give our community a way to show their gratitude and their appreciation toward our teachers," said Van DeLaCastro. “They’re working so hard. They’re tired, and they deserve our gratitude.”

The process is simple. On the Foundation’s website (click here), students, parents, friends, family or strangers can upload a drawing, handwritten note or video.

The Foundation president said it’s important to highlight teacher’s sacrifices because they aren’t only in their own classrooms. There is currently a shortage of substitutes, and they’re often using planning periods to cover for other teachers who’re sick or self-isolating.

“Nothing beats a great and genuine thank you," said Van DeLaCastro.

The website launched just this week and there are already over a dozen submissions, and the Foundation wants to get to one hundred by Monday.

The website also goes beyond teachers; bus drivers, lunch workers and nurses are also included too. The Foundation is planning on presenting the thanks you on Monday.

