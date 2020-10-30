Advertisement

Man arrested for breaking out windshields

Hyler
Hyler(Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old man who reportedly busted out windshields on multiple vehicles.

LPD said on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of 12th and G streets.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man hitting vehicle windows with a bat and provided a description of the man.

Officers contacted Miguel Hyler, 39, who was walking down the street swinging a board around.

After an investigation, officers found five other vehicles that had their windshields broken out.

Hyler was arrested on five counts of criminal mischief.

LPD also said that while searching for cars that were damaged, they located a stolen 2015 Hyundai Sante Fe that was taken in Omaha.

Omaha Police were contacted and the vehicle was towed.

