Nebraska Club announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A downtown Lincoln staple for over 65 years, The Nebraska Club, announced that it’s closing its doors for good at the end of the year.

The Club said a variety of factors played into their decision to close, with COVID-19 slowing in-person diners and having to shut down completely for a few months earlier this year, and an upcoming lease that’s going to be out of its price range, the Club said it’s time to say goodbye.

“Our business is coming back slowly but not enough to make any money," said Korby Gilbertson, Nebraska Club. "With members dues and fees we just felt it wasn’t logical to keep going.”

Lunch Service will be the first to go starting next week. It will still be open for events like Martini Mondays and for reservation-only dinners thursday through Saturday.

