Advertisement

Nebraska sees record number of cases, hospitalizations

(WJHG)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska saw a record number of cases of the coronavirus confirmed for one day, as well as a record number of people hospitalized with the virus, according to state health department numbers.

The state’s online virus tracke r showed 1,605 new cases were confirmed Thursday — the most in one day since 1,286 on Oct. 16. The site also showed 528 people with the virus hospitalized on Thursday, well over the previous day’s record of 483. The state’s rate of new cases jumped to seventh-highest in the nation as the number of cases in Nebraska grew to 68,150 and 637 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 Nebraska residents over the past two weeks increased to 659.42 on Thursday, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska jumped over the past two weeks from 724.43 new cases per day on Oct. 15 to 891 new cases per day on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Even with the increase in cases, the state said 31% of Nebraska’s intensive care beds and 74% of its ventilators remain available. But in Douglas County — the state’s most populous encompassing Omaha — only 15% of hospital beds and 19% of ICU beds remained available Thursday, according to local health officials.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD: 2 teens admit to slashing tires in south Lincoln

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recently charged two teens they believe slashed a number of tires in South Lincoln.

News

Bryan Health implements ‘surge plan’ as hospitalizations continue to rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Bryan Health has entered phase one of its “surge plan” as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise.

News

LPD: Man urinates on StarTran bus, spits on driver and makes racial slurs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
LPD arrested a man they say urinated on a StarTran bus and then spit, as well as made racial slurs towards the bus driver.

News

Man arrested for breaking out windshields

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old man who reportedly busted out windshields on multiple vehicles.

Latest News

News

Gunshots hit side of woman’s home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating after a 47-year-old woman said several shots were fired into her home on Thursday night.

News

Latest search for missing Nebraska girl unsuccessful

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Another search this week for an 8-year-old girl who was swept away on the Platte River this summer was unsuccessful but authorities vow to continue the effort.

News

Zipline Brewing Co. to release hard seltzer line

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Zipline Hard Seltzer will be the second low-calorie option added to the Zipline portfolio this year.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Streets to temporarily close for half-marathon Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
About 3,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race.