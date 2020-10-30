Nebraska vs. K-State series moved to 2021 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Kansas State and Nebraska men’s basketball programs have agreed to delay the start of the three-year non-conference series between the two programs that was scheduled to begin this December.

The three-year series will now begin on December 19, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln with future contests set for T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City (Dec. 17, 2022) and Manhattan (2023-24).

The series between the Huskers and Wildcats dates back to the 1905-06 season, as the schools were members of the Missouri Valley, Big Eight and Big 12 Conferences before the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 127-93, but the teams have not met since Feb. 23, 2011, a 61-57 Kansas State win in Lincoln. Nebraska’s last win in the series was a 73-51 win at the Devaney Center in 2009.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.