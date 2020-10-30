Advertisement

Polling places will have safety precautions for the presidential election

By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even with a high number of early voters this year, polling places will be open in Nebraska on election day. The safety measures in place will be similar to the ones during the primary election, according to election officials.

Another similarity between the primary and general elections is the expected voter turnout at polling sites.

“We don’t expect election day to bring out a typical turnout for a presidential election," said Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively. "Just because of the numbers of out people voting early.”

For those choosing to vote on election day, Shively said they will take necessary precautions to keep people safe from COVID-19.

“We have disinfectant wipes, disinfectant sprays," he said. "We’ll have masks for our poll workers, shields for poll workers.”

Shively said a $400,000 grant will be used to implement the safety measures for voters and the more than 1,000 poll workers. The election commissioner said this year many poll workers are new to the game.

“Probably more than half of our poll workers will either be new or maybe have only worked one previous election,” Shively said.

While masks are required for poll workers, the rules are different for voters.

“We’re going to recommend to them to wear a mask. We can’t require them to.”

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State, election day voters cannot wear campaign items to the polls and must keep all signs 200 feet away from a polling place.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPS Foundation creates Thank A Teacher platform

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The LPS Foundation is using a unique way to show gratitude for LPS educators.

News

Lincoln teen racing for The Food Bank of Lincoln

Updated: 25 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Polling places will have specific safety requirements for the presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Forecast

No tricks, only treats to finish October...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Temperatures trend warmer into the weekend and next week with dry weather expected.

Latest News

News

Lincoln teen racing for The Food Bank of Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Cade Richards, is racing for charity in just a few weeks and holding a food drive over the next few days to give back even more.

News

166 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Health officials announced 166 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Thursday.

News

Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Johnson County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Johnson County man after locating multiple controlled substances at his residence in rural Johnson County.

News

Big Ten nixes replacement game for Nebraska, University responds

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska tried to line up a replacement football game this weekend, but the Big Ten vetoed the Huskers' attempts.

News

Investigators looking into string of car windows being smashed

Updated: 10 hours ago
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a string of car windows being smashed.

News

LPD: Suspects passed out in vehicle found with meth

Updated: 11 hours ago
Meth was found during a traffic stop this week by the Lincoln Police Department, where officers say the occupants were passed out.