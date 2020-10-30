Polling places will have safety precautions for the presidential election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even with a high number of early voters this year, polling places will be open in Nebraska on election day. The safety measures in place will be similar to the ones during the primary election, according to election officials.

Another similarity between the primary and general elections is the expected voter turnout at polling sites.

“We don’t expect election day to bring out a typical turnout for a presidential election," said Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively. "Just because of the numbers of out people voting early.”

For those choosing to vote on election day, Shively said they will take necessary precautions to keep people safe from COVID-19.

“We have disinfectant wipes, disinfectant sprays," he said. "We’ll have masks for our poll workers, shields for poll workers.”

Shively said a $400,000 grant will be used to implement the safety measures for voters and the more than 1,000 poll workers. The election commissioner said this year many poll workers are new to the game.

“Probably more than half of our poll workers will either be new or maybe have only worked one previous election,” Shively said.

While masks are required for poll workers, the rules are different for voters.

“We’re going to recommend to them to wear a mask. We can’t require them to.”

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State, election day voters cannot wear campaign items to the polls and must keep all signs 200 feet away from a polling place.

