Streets to temporarily close for half-marathon Sunday

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several streets throughout Lincoln will temporarily close Sunday for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon.

About 3,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8 a.m. at Seacrest Field and ends at the Railyard. The route and pandemic protocols are available at goodlifehalfsy.com.

Police will control intersections along the race route, and the public is advised to plan ahead or traffic delays. The Antelope Valley trail will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Randolph to Court streets. Southbound 70th Street will be closed from 7:45 to 11 a.m. from “O” Street to Pioneers Boulevard. Southbound 56th, 48th and 40th streets will be closed at Normal Boulevard from approximately 8:30 a.m. to noon. North and southbound drivers are encouraged to use 84th and 27th streets, and eastbound and westbound drivers are encouraged to use “O” Street and Pioneers Blvd. to bypass the racecourse.

Additional street closures are as follows:

  • 70th Street from Wedgewood to Pioneers Blvd. will be closed from 7:45 to 10:45 a.m.
  • All lanes of Normal Blvd. from 70th to 56th streets will be closed from 8 to 11 a.m.
  • One westbound lane of Normal Blvd. and Capital Parkway will be closed from 56th to Randolph streets from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Transformation Drive, N. 19th and Court streets in Innovation Campus will have reduced lanes from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Some streets in the North Bottoms will be partially closed, and parked vehicles may be towed.  Parking will not be allowed on New Hampshire Street from 14th to Sixth streets from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Canopy Street from “R” to “O” streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Arena festival lot and Haymarket Park lot will be available for parking, but some streets in this area will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

