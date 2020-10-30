Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures For Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This morning will be clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 20s into the mid 30s. Mainly sunny skies expected for your Friday and it will be warmer. High temperatures this afternoon will be close the average for this time of year as we expected the high to be in the upper 50s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Lots of Sunshine and Warmer (1011 Weather)

Tonight will be mainly clear, breezy and cool, but not as cold as we have seen recently. The low is expected to be in the lower 40s. Saturday.....Halloween, will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild. We should make it up into the lower 60s. Southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, switching to the northwest in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. For the Trick or Treaters Saturday evening it looks to be dry, breezy with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s depending on what time you go out.

Cool and Breezy (1011 Weather)

Saturday night will be mainly clear with the lows in the lower 30s. Day Light Saving Time will end Saturday night so don’t forget to set your clocks BACK one hour.

Set Clocks Back One Hour (1011 Weather)

Sunday will be mainly sunny but cooler with the high around 50.

Mainly Dry and Clear (1011 Weather)

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with the afternoon highs warming into the mid 60s. Tuesday, Election Day, will be sunny, dry and warm, the afternoon high around 70. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with the highs around 70.

Warm and Dry Next Week (1011 Weather)

