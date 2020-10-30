Advertisement

Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures For Friday

Cool Morning, Warmer Afternoon
Cool Morning, Warmer Afternoon(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This morning will be clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 20s into the mid 30s. Mainly sunny skies expected for your Friday and it will be warmer. High temperatures this afternoon will be close the average for this time of year as we expected the high to be in the upper 50s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Lots of Sunshine and Warmer
Lots of Sunshine and Warmer(1011 Weather)

Tonight will be mainly clear, breezy and cool, but not as cold as we have seen recently. The low is expected to be in the lower 40s. Saturday.....Halloween, will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild. We should make it up into the lower 60s. Southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, switching to the northwest in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. For the Trick or Treaters Saturday evening it looks to be dry, breezy with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s depending on what time you go out.

Cool and Breezy
Cool and Breezy(1011 Weather)

Saturday night will be mainly clear with the lows in the lower 30s. Day Light Saving Time will end Saturday night so don’t forget to set your clocks BACK one hour.

Set Clocks Back One Hour
Set Clocks Back One Hour(1011 Weather)

Sunday will be mainly sunny but cooler with the high around 50.

Mainly Dry and Clear
Mainly Dry and Clear(1011 Weather)

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with the afternoon highs warming into the mid 60s. Tuesday, Election Day, will be sunny, dry and warm, the afternoon high around 70. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with the highs around 70.

Warm and Dry Next Week
Warm and Dry Next Week(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

No tricks, only treats to finish October...

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Temperatures trend warmer into the weekend and next week with dry weather expected.

Forecast

Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Temperatures trending up for the weekend and next week.

Forecast

Brad's Thursday Afternoon

Updated: 16 hours ago
Dry weather expected over the next week with more seasonal to above average temperatures.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny and Colder Thursday Afternoon

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mostly cloudy skies this morning will decrease as we head toward afternoon. It will be colder and breezy.

Latest News

Forecast

Teeter-Tottering Temperatures...

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Temperatures will slide up-and-down over the next several days...with no significant rain-or-snow chances.

Forecast

Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
A roller coaster ride of temperatures expected the rest of this week.

Forecast

Warmer This Afternoon With Increasing Clouds

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Not as cold this afternoon with increasing clouds.

Forecast

Warmer Wednesday With Increasing Afternoon Clouds

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:29 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mostly Sunny this morning and chilly. Increasing clouds this afternoon and warmer.

Forecast

A Warming Trend As The Week Wears On...

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Temperatures will moderate a bit for Wednesday...fall back a bit for Thursday...then rebound nicely for Friday and Saturday. A small chance for a mix of moisture Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning looks like the only chance for precipitation over the next several days.

Forecast

Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
Warmer, but still below average temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday.