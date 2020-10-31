Advertisement

BikeLNK, scooter companies offer discounts on Election Day

(KOLNKGIN)
By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The organization BikeLNK and electric scooter companies Spin and Bird will be offering discounts on rides for Election Day. A trip with one a BikeLNK bike usually costs a couple of dollars, but that won’t be the case next Tuesday.

BikeLNK city manager Jamie Granquist said, “We’re offering free limited time passes for people to get to the polls.”

this comes as a way to get around Lincoln to vote without having to pay extra transportation fees. Granquist said the reason why is to make it easier for voters.

“For millions of people across the nation, access to reliable transportation can be a barrier," Granquist said. "So we just want to make sure people can get out there and do those things they need to do.”

That’s why BikeLNK is participating in the nationwide movement, Roll to the Polls, but you still have to follow guidelines to get the free ride. People will be required to put in the promotional code: 110320 before the ride starts. When they finish the ride, people can’t leave the bike outside the polling place. They will need to find a nearby bike rack to return it to.

Granquist said, “So you have to check where your polling place is at and make that bikes are stationed near that.”

Most BikeLNK racks are on UNL’s campus or in downtown Lincoln. Providing transportation access to people is what Granquist said allows people to do their civic duty and vote on Election Day.

The scooter company Spin will offer $10 off rides on Election Day. Bird scooter company is offering 30-minute rides for free on Election Day.

