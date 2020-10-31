Advertisement

Multiple groups create fun Halloween events for children

Several people help provide kids a fun Halloween experience.
Several people help provide kids a fun Halloween experience.(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, 10/11 NOW spoke to some parents of children with special needs and they said they won’t be out trick or treating this year. Parents said it’s because their children have compromised immune systems. But, some families were able to participate in fun events that parents said to make their kids feel included.

“We volunteered to help and we are the recipient of a goodie bag”, Lincoln mother Heather Piper said. Piper currently has a 9-year-old son named Lewis.

“He was born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder,” Piper said.

Lewis was adopted by Heather when he was born and his disorder will prevent him from going out this Halloween.

“It’s hard to explain to Lewis and get Lewis to understand that there is a difference this year,” Piper said.

But, local groups Sassy Mama for Autism and the Arc of Lincoln are making sure kids like Lewis can celebrate this year.

Founder of Sassy Mama for Autism Cris Petersen said, “There’s a real need in the community to do something special for kids who have developmental disabilities.”

“We thought that a porch drop off and some activities would help with that,” The Arc of Lincoln Executive Director Michelle Johnson said.

Lewis may not go door to door this year, but he’ll still be getting candy. The same goes for people going to the drive-thru event at the UNMC College of Dentistry.

Event organizer Lotte Sjulin said, “I think it’s just cool to get these kids involved in something. I know there’s not much to look forward to with everything kind of being shut down.”

This event had several features including the Batmobile, people dressed as Sesame Street characters and even a live pony. Giving back to the community is what these groups say most people need right now.

The Arc of Lincoln and Sassy Mama for Autism will be going out again Saturday to deliver candy. They’ll be doing the same thing for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

