Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 247 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Saturday, bringing the community total to 9,660. The number of deaths in the community remains at 45.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:

Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Starting Monday, November 2, CHI Health COVID-19 and flu testing will move from Gateway Mall to two sites, Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St., and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge at 402-435-5300 and Southwest Family at 402-420-1300.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Elevated Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.

Work from home when possible.

Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.

Face masks should be worn by those over two years old when indoors and when unable to physical distance.

Avoid large gatherings.

Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc.

Follow CDC Travel Guidelines available at cdc.gov.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

