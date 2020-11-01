Good Life Halfsy makes adjustments for pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday morning, Hundreds of area runners are taking the streets for the Good Life Halfsy. This is the event’s seventh year, but in typical pandemic fashion there are moderations to this year’s half marathon.

From masks to cutting the amount of participants in half, to encouraging fans to support virtually, the Good Life Halfsy is going to look different. But event organizers said they’re glad they’re able to host the event instead of postponing or cancelling.

Runners, organizers and sponsors met at the Runners Expo Saturday afternoon at the Lancaster Event Center. Participants were able to check-in safely with social distancing and there was a limited number of vendors. Runners do not have to wear masks when they’re running, but they do need to have them when they arrive and when they finish the race.

Organizers have been working with the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department since the summer to make sure the event goes smoothly.

“We’ve been working closely with them on our social distancing plans, water stations, reducing touch points, spreading people out and they have been really supportive,” said Linda Brown.

Organizers said they expected around 2,500 runners, but it’s hard to say because 25% are choosing to do the race virtually and people could change their mind about running come race day.

The race begins at 8 a.m. starting at Seacrest Field and goes 13.1 miles to the railyard in the Haymarket. The first place runner is expected to finish at 9:05, which means they’re clocking a five minutes per mile.

