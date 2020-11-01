Advertisement

Lincoln Police responds to stabbing

Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing on Sunday near the 2000 block of Worthington Avenue.(Madison Pitsch)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing on Sunday near the 2000 block of Worthington Avenue.

According to LPD, the victim showed up at a neighbor’s residence with stab wounds at around 1 p.m. The neighbor called the police, who arrived on the scene.

According to the victim, the suspect stabbed them twice in the chest before the victim was able to fight the attacker back. The suspect then ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they remain in critical, but stable condition.

LPD is still searching for the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

