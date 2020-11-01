Norris and Waverly advance to state, other highlights and scores
Both the Titans and Vikings won their district finals on Saturday to move on to the state tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -
Scores courtesy: NSAA
Adams Central def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23 (3-1)
Amherst def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-7, 25-10, 25-14 (3-0)
Archbishop Bergan def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21 (3-0)
Ashland-Greenwood def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 (3-1)
Aurora def. Gering, 25-11, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16 (3-1)
BDS def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20 (3-1)
Broken Bow def. Oakland-Craig, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 (3-0)
CWC def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-9, 25-21, 25-17 (3-0)
Centennial def. Thayer Central, 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10 (3-2)
Clarkson/Leigh def. BRLD, 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 (3-1)
Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 26-28, 15-5 (3-2)
Diller-Odell def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 (3-0)
Elkhorn def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 (3-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13 (3-0)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 (3-0)
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 (3-0)
Howells-Dodge def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 (3-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Twin Loup, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 (3-0)
Kearney Catholic def. Malcolm, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 (3-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ogallala, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13 (3-1)
Lutheran High Northeast def. Freeman, 25-6, 25-20, 25-12 (3-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sioux County, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)
Mead def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 (3-1)
Mullen def. Garden County, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-11 (3-1)
Nebraska Christian def. Bertrand, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14 (3-1)
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22 (3-0)
Norris def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 (3-0)
Northwest def. Seward, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10 (3-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Blair, 25-6, 25-11, 25-7 (3-0)
Overton def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10 (3-0)
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 (3-0)
South Platte def. Cambridge, 25-23, 20-25, 24-26, 27-25, 15-8 (3-2)
St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11 (3-0)
Superior def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13 (3-0)
Syracuse def. Sidney, 25-16, 25-10, 21-25, 18-25, 15-8 (3-2)
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-12, 25-10, 25-16 (3-0)
Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19 (3-1)
Wynot def. Exeter-Milligan, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 (3-1)
York def. Hastings, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 (3-1)
