Trending warmer into the work week...

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head into the first week of November, temperatures are trending up as it will be a mild and dry start to the month.

Clear skies and cool temperatures are expected Sunday night into Monday morning. Southerly winds at 5 to 15 MPH with an occasional gust up to 20 or 25 MPH should keep low temperatures from falling too much overnight. Forecast lows across the state generally sit in the lower 30s for most locations - about average for early November.

Temperatures should fall to the upper 20s and low 30s into early on Monday.
Temperatures should fall to the upper 20s and low 30s into early on Monday.(KOLN)

Sunshine and warmer weather will headline the forecast for Monday as it should be a very nice start to the work week. Temperatures are expected to jump about 10° to 15° with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s to mid 70s across the state with south and southwest winds around 10 MPH for most.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected to start the week. Highs should reach the upper 60s to upper 70s.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected to start the week. Highs should reach the upper 60s to upper 70s.(KOLN)

Temperatures should be even warmer with more sunshine for Election Day on Tuesday. Look for highs in the 70s to near 80° with sunshine and west and southwest winds at 5 to 15 MPH.

Election Day looks to be quite mild as temperatures across the state surge into the 70s and to near 80°.
Election Day looks to be quite mild as temperatures across the state surge into the 70s and to near 80°.(KOLN)

Warm and dry weather will continue for most of the upcoming week and into next weekend. Breezy winds are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with any chance for moisture likely holding off until Saturday night into Sunday of next weekend. Temperatures could plummet early next week with highs falling into the 30s and 40s with rain and snow chances potentially returning to the forecast.

