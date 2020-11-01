Advertisement

Trick-or-treating during a pandemic year

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Halloween night is being celebrated a little different this year with the pandemic. People had to get creative with how they handed out candy.

Our crews were out and about this evening on 27th St. and in South Lincoln near South Pointe. People walked in small groups with some people choosing to wear masks. There were many methods used from getting candy to eager trick-or-treaters. Many people had candy already out in buckets for kids to grab themselves.

“Some had a tube that they put candy down into our bags or buckets, and some had some sticking out of the ground and other people did it the normal way and handed it to us,” said Cohen Connelly age 9. “I’m just excited to get candy this year.”

Popular costumes spotted this year were unicorns, super heroes like Spiderman and Captain America plus the Joker. People also had their pets dressed up as they were walking around.

