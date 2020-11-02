Advertisement

Driver cited after rear-ending NSP Commander’s unmarked vehicle

A commander with the Nebraska State Patrol suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle this morning on Highway 30.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - A commander with the Nebraska State Patrol suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle this morning on Highway 30.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Monday. The NSP vehicle, an unmarked Dodge Durango, was stopped on Highway 30 at Monroe Road, east of Silver Creek, waiting for the vehicle in front of it to turn left onto Monroe Road. That vehicle was waiting as a train passed. A Cadillac CTS then struck the NSP vehicle from behind.

The NSP commander suffered minor injuries in the crash, but was transported to the hospital in Columbus to receive medical clearance. He was treated and released. The driver of the Cadillac was also treated at the hospital for minor injuries and has been released. The Cadillac driver was cited for careless driving and following too closely.

