Frost: “We just want to play”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Nebraska football team watched scary movies together on Saturday night. They wish they would’ve been recapping a game inside Memorial Stadium.

Scott Frost talks about keeping players healthy during COVID-19:

The Huskers match-up with Wisconsin on Halloween was cancelled due to a rise of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers' program. Nebraska attempted to replace the game with non-conference contest, which was vetoed by the Big Ten.

“We told the kids we were going to try,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said. "We told them it was probably going to a vote of the Big Ten. We tried to do it the right way. I don’t think they were very confident when they heard that.”

Nebraska, instead, practiced on Friday and Saturday before taking a day off Sunday. The Huskers are next scheduled to play on November 7th at Northwestern.

“This is such a broken, messed up year,” Frost said. “I see some college teams that have 6 or 7 games played already. Its November. We’ve played one game.”

Frost jokes that the Huskers may have set a college football record for most practices with only one game. His players are also frustrated following a wild week of scheduling uncertainty. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez says the Huskers have turned their focus to the Wildcats, who bring a 2-0 record into Saturday’s game in Evanston.

“We just want to let our kids play and our kids want to play,” Frost said.

Scott Frost says the Huskers just want to play:

