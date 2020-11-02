Advertisement

Frost: “We just want to play”

Scott Frost on missing Husker tradition
Scott Frost on missing Husker tradition
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Nebraska football team watched scary movies together on Saturday night. They wish they would’ve been recapping a game inside Memorial Stadium.

Scott Frost talks about keeping players healthy during COVID-19:

The Huskers match-up with Wisconsin on Halloween was cancelled due to a rise of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers' program. Nebraska attempted to replace the game with non-conference contest, which was vetoed by the Big Ten.

“We told the kids we were going to try,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said. "We told them it was probably going to a vote of the Big Ten. We tried to do it the right way. I don’t think they were very confident when they heard that.”

Nebraska, instead, practiced on Friday and Saturday before taking a day off Sunday. The Huskers are next scheduled to play on November 7th at Northwestern.

“This is such a broken, messed up year,” Frost said. “I see some college teams that have 6 or 7 games played already. Its November. We’ve played one game.”

Frost jokes that the Huskers may have set a college football record for most practices with only one game. His players are also frustrated following a wild week of scheduling uncertainty. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez says the Huskers have turned their focus to the Wildcats, who bring a 2-0 record into Saturday’s game in Evanston.

“We just want to let our kids play and our kids want to play,” Frost said.

Scott Frost says the Huskers just want to play:

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Scott Frost: We just want to play

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Husker Press Conference

News

Nebraska vs. Penn State kickoff time set

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska’s Nov. 14 home game against Penn State will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, and will be televised on FS1.

News

Scott Frost: Keeping fit during COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

News

NSAA releases brackets for State Volleyball Tournament

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST
|
By 10/11 NOW
The NSAA released their brackets for the State Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

Latest News

Sports

Norris, Waverly advance to state

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT

Sports

Norris and Waverly advance to state, other highlights and scores

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Highlights and scores from Saturday's district finals

News

Athletic director: Wisconsin has 22 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Badgers' football program has increased to 22.

High School

Sports Overtime: H.S. Football Playoffs (Oct. 30)

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Highlights and scores from Week 10 of the high school football season (Oct. 30).

Sports

HS Football Playoffs: 6pm Report (Oct. 30)

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
Highlights of Friday's afternoon playoff games.

Sports

Nebraska vs. K-State series moved to 2021 season

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
The Kansas State and Nebraska men’s basketball programs have agreed to delay the start of the three-year non-conference series between the two programs that was scheduled to begin this December.