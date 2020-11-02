Advertisement

Honoring Deputy Troy Bailey: deputies raising money to provide heart health screenings

Deputy Troy Bailey died of a heart attack in September, 2020.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When Deputy Troy Bailey died he was in the best shape of his life.

“He worked out, he biked 100 miles, he ran eight miles every day,” Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

So his sudden death due to a massive heart attack rocked the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, where Deputy Bailey worked for 25 years.

“It kind of opened everyone’s eyes that if this could happen to Troy, it could happen to any of us,” Houchin said.

In an effort to prevent such a tragedy from happening again, deputies and LSO staff are participating in their annual No Shave November and December.

“People who want to participate pay $50 each month and they can grow a beard, the female deputies can wear cargo pants which are comfier and the civilian staff can wear jeans,” Houchin said.

All the proceeds will go toward providing heart-health check ups for LSO staff.

“Knowing Troy he would have support this and been all about it,” Houchin said.

Previously the money had gone to funding the Law Enforcement Memorial, but since that’s now been paid for by an anonymous donor, they knew they wanted to honor Bailey, and prevent them from having to go through another tragedy.

“If it could save one life it’d be worth it,” Houchin said.

If you want to make a donation to the fund for heart scans, call LSO at 402-441-6500 and ask for Chief Deputy Ben Houchin.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

