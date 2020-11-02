Hundreds attend Fall Family Festival

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One local trunk-or-treat event on Sunday saw over 600 kids and their families.

The event was organized by Hope Community Church, the YMCA, and Horizons Community Church and was called the Fall Family Festival.

Families that came by got two big bags of sealed candy from people in masks and gloves to keep things safe.

Event organizers told 10/11 NOW they were happy to bring some smiles to Lincoln’s families after a tough year.

“It’s such a blessing for our church to bless the community because of the pandemic we can’t interact like we normally would with this event, so we said let’s go big and partner with other churches and the YMCA and really just get to see people and see them smile,” said event organizer, Scott Martin.

The event also had live music and food trucks and they were collecting coats for A Warmer Day.

