LIVE: Nebraska Governor announces additional support for long-term care facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Monday morning press conference, Governor Pete Ricketts is announcing assistance for long-term care facilities as they serve Nebraskans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care Interim Director Jeremy Brunssen will join the Governor for the announcement.

