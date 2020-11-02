Advertisement

LIVE: Nebraska Governor announces additional support for long-term care facilities

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Monday morning press conference, Governor Pete Ricketts is announcing assistance for long-term care facilities as they serve Nebraskans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care Interim Director Jeremy Brunssen will join the Governor for the announcement.

