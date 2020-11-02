Advertisement

LIVE: Omaha medical community shares COVID-19 concerns

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Cary Ward of CHI Health, Dr. Bill Lydiatt of Methodist, and Dr. Harris Frankel of Nebraska Medicine are giving an update Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on the health systems' respective plans for elective surgeries, bed capacities, and navigating the coming months.

Watch our livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.

News

Nine NDCS staffers positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lorena Carmona
All staff members are self-isolating at home.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department updated the number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surge, states tighten restrictions

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
States are putting new restrictions in place as coronavirus cases surge again.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.