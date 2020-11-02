‘Love the Locals’ goes virtual

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting on Sunday, you now have the chance to support local businesses virtually through a bi-annual event.

It’s usually held in person, but this year they had to change things up a bit because of the pandemic.

The Bay is usually full of people during Love the Locals event in a regular year, but this year it will be different.

“I know there are a lot of people rely on the income from this show and it is one of their biggest shows of the year,” said event coordinator, Kaitlyn Bright.

Bright said this year they knew they couldn’t have 3,500 people close in a building but knew they still wanted to do something somehow.

“It just like kept tugging at our hearts and we were like we have to do something so this was just our way of coming up with something do-able all of us,” said Bright.

When you head to their website you can find a list of featured makers or see all 60.

You’ll notice most of them have a discount code for the event you can use.

She said this year it’s more important than ever.

“We have definitely seen the effects it’s having in our really small maker community and we’ve seen businesses shut their doors and it breaks our hearts,” said Bright.

Emma Hulsey Art is a first-year vendor who sells art and flowers. She’s seen events in the past and said she knows how important the show can be.

“I think a rising tide lifts all ships so it only helps to get everybody else more exposure,” said Hulsey.

This year you will have some chances to shop in person with pop-up shops at the Wax Buffalo every Saturday and Sunday until December 19th.

For more information, click here: https://www.lovethelocalsnebraska.com/

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.