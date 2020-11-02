LPD: Dropped 911 call leads to officers finding drugs, cash & guns inside home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After tracing a dropped 911 call, officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs, pills, thousands of dollars in cash, and guns inside a home.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday officers responded to a report of an abandoned 911 call that was traced to a home on N 48th Street, near the corner of Sherwood Drive in Northeast Lincoln.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a woman, who was not a resident at the home, and a man identified as 47-year-old Jose S. DeLira.

According to police, as officers were speaking with the man and woman, they could see drug paraphernalia in plain view and could smell unburned marijuana.

Officers obtained a search warrant where they found the following:

A number of boxes of smoking pipes

Bags and scales

$4,521 in cash and $5,660 in counterfeit cash

4.41-lbs of marijuana

0.46-lbs of an unknown white substance

2.7-grams of methamphetamine

4.3-grams of an unknown substance

159.5 pills of varying Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances

34.5 unidentifiable pills

Six handguns and six long guns.

LPD arrested DeLira who is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, manufacture with intent to deliver controlled substance charges, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of an illegal firearm (short shotgun) charges, and possession of money while violating controlled substance statute charges.

